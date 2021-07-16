Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bring home all members of virus-hit Cheonghae unit by aerial tankers
SEOUL -- South Korea is preparing to send aerial tankers to Africa to bring home all members of a naval unit on an anti-piracy mission amid fears of a mass COVID-19 infection on their destroyer following recent confirmed cases, officials said Friday.
On Thursday, the defense ministry said six service members of the 34th contingent of the Cheonghae Unit aboard the Munmu the Great tested positive for the new coronavirus and around 80 out of about 300 personnel showed symptoms consistent with the virus.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New cases tick down to 1,500s, nationwide resurgence still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell slightly to the 1,500s on Friday, but new infections are highly likely to increase as summer vacation season nears amid a pileup of cases in the greater Seoul area and other regions.
The country added 1,536 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,476 local infections, raising the total caseload to 175,046, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
SEOUL -- The local entertainment scene is on alert after TV personalities and singers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concerns that the outbreak may spread wider in the industry.
Volleyball player-turned-TV personality Kim Yo-han was one of the first celebrities to test positive in a series of infections reported recently. A number of celebrities and athletes who have appeared on the same shows have also tested positive.
-----------------
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
SEOUL -- Four players from the defending South Korean baseball champions NC Dinos were banned for the rest of the 2021 season Friday for violating social distancing rules.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) handed down 72-game bans on Park Sok-min, Park Min-woo, Kwon Hui-dong and Lee Myung-ki after its disciplinary meeting held earlier in the day.
-----------------
(LEAD) Young vacationers flock to Jeju undaunted by 4th wave of pandemic
JEJU, South Korea -- The popularity of Jeju Island among domestic travelers does not appear to have cooled off despite the ongoing fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in South Korea and the government's tougher social distancing rules, provincial and industry officials said Friday.
Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, the number of visitors to Jeju has not shown a significant drop and a daily average of around 34,000 tourists arrive on the southern resort island these days, the officials said.
-----------------
Seoul stocks retreat on concerns about early inflation, virus
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Friday amid concerns about faster-than-expected inflation in the United States and the spreading new coronavirus pandemic at home. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.31 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 3,276.91 points.
-----------------
Pandemic-hit movie theaters complain of screen quota
SEOUL -- Amid the protracted novel coronavirus pandemic, local theaters are complaining of the strict "screen quota" system that mandates them to fill part of their screening time with domestic flicks.
The Korean film market had been in a deep slump since the COVID-19 hit the country early last year, suffering a 70 percent plunge in the number of moviegoers.
-----------------
S. Korea to offer $1 million worth of oxygen concentrators, quarantine products to Indonesia
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to offer US$1 million worth of oxygen concentrators and other quarantine products to Indonesia amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country, the foreign ministry said Friday.
"In consideration of the seriousness of the recent COVID-19 situation in Indonesia, our government plans to provide the items rapidly and hopes that our humanitarian support will help Indonesia overcome COVID-19," the ministry said in a press release.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to form working group on cybersecurity: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it will launch a working group on cybersecurity with the United States in order to reinforce cooperation against hacking attacks.
It is a measure to follow up on a recent summit agreement between the leaders of the allies -- Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden -- to bolster the partnership in countering global cyber threats.
