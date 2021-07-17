(LEAD) S. Korean Park Hoy-jun makes MLB debut with Yankees

The 25-year-old reached Triple-A for the first time this year. He put up an impressive .325/.475/.541 line with eight homers, 25 RBIs and six steals in 44 games for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He had 43 walks and 41 strikeouts. Park has mostly played second base and shortstop in the minors but has also appeared in center field and left field this year for the RailRiders.

