Stars on Olympic football team embrace veteran responsibilities

Teams competing in the men's football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics can select up to three players over the age limit. And head coach Kim Hak-bum selected Hwang and Kwon for a reason. Hwang is one of South Korea's most dangerous strikers, and led his French club, FC Girondins de Bordeaux, with 12 goals this past season. Kwon, who has spent time in Germany and France before U-turning to South Korea this year, is a creative playmaker who can also score. He's also the only player on the team with prior Olympic experience, having represented the country at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

