S. Korea to enforce 4-person cap on private gatherings in non-Seoul metropolitan regions: PM
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will ban gatherings of more than four people in regions outside the greater Seoul area starting Monday to curb the nationwide spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Sunday.
Most regions outside the wider capital area have been placed under Level 2 measures, in which gatherings of more than eight people are banned.
But the government decided to toughen the antivirus scheme, as the non-Seoul metropolitan regions have also seen a surge in new cases in recent days.
Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon have been under the highest social distancing measures since last week, which enforces the four-person cap during daytime while prohibiting gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.
South Korea has been battling a new wave of the pandemic. On Sunday, it added 1,454 COVID-19 cases, an all-time high for a Sunday, including 1,402 local infections, raising the total caseload to 177,951, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
