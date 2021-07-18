N. Korea's imports from China surge on-month in June
SHENYANG, China, July 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's imports from China rose sharply to US$12.3 million last month from $2.71 million a month earlier, Chinese trade data showed Sunday.
The North's imports had fallen to $29,000 and $3,000 in January and February, respectively, before rising to US$28.75 million in April and then falling again in May, according to the data.
North Korea's exports to China posted $1.81 million in June, with bilateral trade volume coming to $14.13 million.
The two countries' trade volume in June accounted for just 6 percent of that of a year ago, when it reached $226.6 million, the data showed.
