BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.3 bln YouTube views
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The music video for the 2019 BTS hit "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)" earned more than 1.3 billion views on YouTube on Sunday, the group's agency said, in yet another milestone for the K-pop dynamo.
"Boy With Luv," the main track for the seven-piece act's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona," hit 1.3 billion views at around 4 p.m., according to Big Hit Music.
The upbeat track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, debuted at No. 8 on Billboard's main singles chart and stayed on it for eight consecutive weeks.
The EP, which also includes hit track "Mikrokosmos" and "Make It Right" featuring British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, had hit the top spot on Billboard's main albums chart.
