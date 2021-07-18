Veteran shooter feels close to top form ahead of 5th Olympics
NARITA, Japan, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Ahead of his fifth and likely his final Olympics this month in Tokyo, South Korean pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh said Sunday he's almost reached the top of his game.
"I feel great. I think I have just a little more room to improve in terms of my score," Jin told reporters after arriving at Narita International Airport in Narita, about 60 kilometers east of Tokyo. "If I can fill the last 2 percent, it would be just perfect."
The 41-year-old has grabbed four gold and two silver medals so far in his illustrious Olympic career, which began in Athens in 2004. One more medal will make Jin the most decorated Olympian for South Korea.
Jin had won three straight gold medals in the men's 50m pistol, but the event is no longer part of the Olympics. He will instead take aim at a medal in the 10m air pistol, where he previously won gold in 2012 and silver in 2008.
The 10m event is scheduled for Saturday, the day after the opening ceremony. The veteran, though, is accustomed to pressure.
"I'd love to meet people's expectations, but the great thing about Olympic shooting is that it comes down to how athletes feel on the day of the competition," Jin said. "I only have a few more days left, so I am going to prepare the best I can."
Jin managed to keep a smile on his face even after a draining trip that tested the patience of even the most stoic athletes. The flight from South Korea's Incheon International Airport to Narita is a little over two hours long, but Olympic athletes and officials arriving there have spent four to five hours to take their COVID-19 tests and get their clearance with negative results.
"The whole process was so hard. I thought, 'Do we really have to have the Olympics this way?'" Jin said. "We got our COVID-19 tests with saliva, and I felt like we could get infected that way.
"I shouldn't complain too much," Jin said with a smile. "Once I get into the athletes' village, I am going to abide by protocols and stay focused on preparing for the competition."
