(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 19)

With contact tracing under way, the coronavirus outbreak came after the vessel was docked at a nearby port for four days since June 28. A day after the ship left the port, a crew member, who had contacted locals in the process of loading supplies, reported symptoms related to COVID-19. He was just prescribed cold medicine without being put in isolation to get the virus test. In two weeks, seven were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 with many others complaining of pains symptomatic of the virus.