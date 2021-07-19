Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #Japan visit

Moon to visit Japan during Olympics, have summit with Suga on July 23: Japanese daily

07:36 July 19, 2021

TOKYO, July 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will visit Japan for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and hold bilateral summit talks with his Japanese counterpart next week, a Japanese daily reported Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Moon will attend the Olympic event slated for Friday and hold his first face-to-face summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the occasion.

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have remained at a low ebb due to thorny historical matters and trade disputes, but U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been intent on bringing the two Asian allies closer for stronger trilateral cooperation in the region.

This composite photo provided by Yonhap News TV shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK