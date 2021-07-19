Go to Contents
LG Electronics releases new compact sound bar

10:00 July 19, 2021

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday its new compact sound bar will be available in the market as the South Korean tech giant eyes to beef up its presence in the home audio market.

LG Eclair will be launched in North America later this month and will hit the shelves in major European and Asian countries. In South Korea, the premium sound bar comes with a price tag of 899,000 won (US$790).

The latest product, which was honored at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, is about one-third the size of a regular sound bar as its width is less than 30 centimeters. Despite the sleek size, the 3.1.2-channel sound bar with up-firing speakers has a 320 watt output and supports audio technologies like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

LG said it has applied a structure that sharply reduces the vibration of the product's subwoofer. The company added it also used environment-friendly materials for the product.

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows its new compact Eclair sound bar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

