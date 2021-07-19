Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #the Wall

Samsung launches upgraded modular microLED display

11:00 July 19, 2021

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has launched the new model of its commercial microLED display product, the Wall, in global markets with upgraded features.

Samsung, the world's largest TV vendor, said the new modular display comes with enhanced micro artificial intelligence (AI) processor for better upscaling function.

It also applied an emitting device 40 percent smaller than existing models to deliver better gradation and perfect black.

The latest Wall also supports 8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a 4-picture by picture feature that splits the screen to show four different content.

The South Korean tech giant said the thickness of the new Wall is cut to nearly half compared with its previous model, adding that the product is easier to install. It can be installed in a concave or convex shape, in S or L shape and on the ceiling.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on July 19, 2021, shows the company's upgraded commercial microLED display, the Wall, installed at its building in Suwon, south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK