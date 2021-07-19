Seoul stocks slump over 1 pct late Mon. morning amid virus resurgence
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Monday morning amid concerns about the resurgence of new coronavirus cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 38.19 points, or 1.17 percent, to 3,238.72 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks retreated as the fourth wave of COVID-19 at home weakened investor sentiment for risky assets.
The infection of 247 South Korean sailors in waters off Africa -- the worst mass infection case in the recent resurgence of the virus -- sent shockwaves across South Korea, raising concerns about the highly contagious variant.
Most large caps retreated, with losses on tech, auto and steel leading the KOSPI's fall.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.06 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved down 1.45 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.09 percent. Leading steelmaker POSCO slumped 2.2 percent.
Giant chemical maker LG Chem lost 0.72 percent, while top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 0.89 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,146.05 won to the U.S. dollar, down 6.55 won from the previous session's close.
