Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Still 'uncertain' whether Moon will visit Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL/TOKYO -- Cheong Wa Dae said Monday it remains "uncertain" whether President Moon Jae-in will visit Japan this week.
"Currently, the two countries are in consultations (on the issue), but it is still insufficient" in terms of accomplishments expected, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said in a written statement.
-----------------
New daily cases over 1,000 for 2 weeks, tougher virus rules in place nationwide
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell slightly Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but the daily caseload has stayed above 1,000 for nearly two weeks. prompting authorities to tighten virus curbs across the nation to contain the spread ahead of the summer holiday season.
The country added 1,252 COVID-19 cases, including 1,208 local infections, raising the total caseload to 179,203, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) 247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS
SEOUL -- A total of 247 sailors of South Korea's 301-strong Cheonghae unit on an anti-piracy mission in waters off Africa have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday, in the worst-ever mass infection among service members.
An additional 179 members have newly tested positive after 68 were confirmed to have been infected as of Sunday, the JCS said. The unit first reported six COVID-19 cases last week and conducted virus tests on all of its members.
-----------------
Main S. Korean Olympic delegation heads to Tokyo
SEOUL -- The main South Korean delegation to the Tokyo Olympics departed for Japan on Monday, four days ahead of the opening ceremony for the competition delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jang In-hwa, head of the delegation, led a team of 69 athletes and officials from sports such as archery, gymnastics, table tennis and fencing.
-----------------
Ruling party, gov't agree to hike up relief funds to small merchants hit by COVID-19
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the government on Monday agreed to sharply expand the scale of relief funds for struggling small business owners in the wake of the recent upsurge in COVID-19 infections.
The consensus was reached during a high-level consultative meeting between the two sides earlier in the morning, Rep. Koh Yong-jin, a DP spokesman, said in a briefing.
-----------------
Overseas stock transactions hit new high in H1
SEOUL-- South Koreans' transactions of foreign stocks reached a new high in the first half of the year on an overseas investment boom, data showed Monday.
Local investors' trading of overseas shares was valued at US$207.74 billion in the January-June period, up 63 percent from six months earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).
-----------------
Approval ratings of Moon, ruling party climb for 2nd consecutive week: poll
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) both saw their approval ratings climb for the second straight week, according to a new poll released Monday.
In the survey conducted by Realmeter on 2,519 people over the age of 18 from July 12-16, Moon's job approval rating was recorded at 45.5 percent, up 4.4 percentage points from the previous week.
(END)