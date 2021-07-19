Heat wave warning issued for Seoul, many parts of S. Korea
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- A heat wave warning was issued for Seoul and many other parts of the country Monday, the state weather agency said, forecasting daytime highs of up to 36 C for the rest of the week.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it has issued the heat wave warning for all of Seoul and many areas in the central provinces of Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungcheong, as well as the southwestern provinces of Jeolla, as of 10 a.m.
Such a warning is issued when sensible temperatures are expected to exceed 35 C for two or more days.
The KMA put other parts of the country, including most of the southeastern provinces of Gyeongsang, under a heat wave advisory, which is issued when sensible temperatures are expected to exceed 33 C for two or more days.
It also forecast rain for South Jeolla Province, western parts of South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island and rain showers accompanied by gusts of wind and thunder and lightning for other parts of the nation.
The agency said daily highs nationwide will range from 31 C to 36 C for the rest of the week, while forecasting the peninsula may be hit by a so-called heat dome phenomenon, which refers to vast areas of sweltering heat that gets trapped under the high pressure dome.
However, the KMA said it remains unclear how serious the heat dome phenomenon will get or how long it will persist.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)