Gangneung eyes nighttime closure of beaches to combat rising COVID-19 cases

Gangneung has become the first city outside of the greater Seoul area to be put under Level 4. During the seven days, the Gangwon Province city will ban private gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m., impose a 8 p.m. curfew on restaurants and cafes, and order a shutdown of clubs and bars. The 8 p.m. curfew is stronger than the capital area's 10 p.m. closure.