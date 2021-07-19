Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slump 1 pct amid virus resurgence, mixed U.S. indicators
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated 1 percent Monday amid concerns about the resurgence of new coronavirus cases and mixed signals in the U.S. economic indicators. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 32.87 points to close at 3,244.04 points.
(LEAD) Police book 23 KCTU members for holding massive rally amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Police said Monday they have booked 23 members of a major umbrella labor group for holding a massive rally in downtown Seoul in defiance of antivirus rules, which has sparked concerns over further infections amid rising new cases.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police said a special investigation team has launched a probe into 25 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) over their role in holding the rally on July 3 and booked 23 of them for allegedly violating quarantine regulations.
Government eyes more relief funds for small merchants under proposed extra budget: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's top economic policymaker said Monday the government will consider the dispersal of more relief funds to small merchants hit by the pandemic under its proposed extra budget.
The fourth wave of the pandemic has spurred calls to revise a proposed extra budget of 33 trillion won (US$28.8 billion) as the toughest-ever virus curbs will likely cause more damage to the self-employed.
Samsung, others replace Moderna's vaccine with Pfizer's for in-house inoculation program
SEOUL -- South Korean firms are replacing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer's for their in-house inoculation programs, industry insiders said Monday, due to the former's delayed supply schedule.
Samsung Electronics Co. said vaccines that will be administered to its workers have been switched from Moderna's to Pfizer's following health authorities' notification.
Moon vows more support for coronavirus-hit small businesses
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed Monday that the government will expand substantive support for small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To that end, he said the government will try to modify a proposed supplementary budget bill in the process of discussions at the National Assembly.
(LEAD) Heat wave warning issued for Seoul, many parts of S. Korea
SEOUL -- A heat wave warning was issued for Seoul and many other parts of the country Monday, the state weather agency said, forecasting daytime highs of up to 36 C for the rest of the week.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it has issued the heat wave warning for all of Seoul and many areas in the central provinces of Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungcheong, as well as the southwestern provinces of Jeolla, as of 10 a.m.
Former DP chief narrows gap with bigger rivals in presidential hopefuls poll
SEOUL -- Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl maintained his lead among prospective contenders for next year's presidential race, while Lee Nak-yon, a former chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), gained ground against his bigger rivals, according to a poll released Monday.
According to the poll of 1,013 voters nationwide conducted by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI) on Friday-Saturday, Yoon, the leading candidate from the opposition bloc, managed to stay on top with 30.3 percent support, up 0.4 percentage point from a week earlier.
