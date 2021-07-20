Tuesday's weather forecast
09:06 July 20, 2021
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 32/26 Sunny 60
Suwon 34/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 31/25 Sunny 20
Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 10
Daegu 34/24 Cloudy 0
Busan 32/25 Sunny 0
