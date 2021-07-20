Seoul stocks down late Tuesday morning on U.S. stock plunge
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier losses late Tuesday morning from a U.S. stock plunge that stemmed from concerns that the resurgence in the new coronavirus and its variants may deter economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 14.65 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,229.39 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Virus worries continued to pull down the KOSPI after the key stock index's 1 percent retreat the previous session.
Overnight, the big-three U.S. stock indexes tumbled, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 2.09 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were down 1.06 percent and 1.59 percent, respectively.
South Korea's new daily cases topped the 1,200 threshold for two weeks, prompting authorities to tighten virus curbs against cluster infections across the nation ahead of the summer holiday season.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul, while bio heavyweights advanced.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.38 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.42 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved down 1.47 percent, but leading carmaker Hyundai Motor edged up 0.22 percent. Giant chemical maker LG Chem lost 0.61 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.55 percent, while Celltrion jumped 3.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,149.85 won to the U.S. dollar, down 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)