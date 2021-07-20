Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New daily cases over 1,200 for 2nd day, spreading delta variant worrisome
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 8,14,17; ADDS photo)
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 1,200s for the second consecutive day Tuesday due to fewer tests amid scorching hot weather, as authorities are tightening their guard against the fast spread of the highly contagious delta variant across the nation.
The country added 1,278 COVID-19 cases, including 1,242 local infections, raising the total caseload to 180,481, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(2nd LD) BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 11-13, 16, photo)
SEOUL -- South Korean superband BTS has added another feat to its copious list of accomplishments: replacing one of the group's own songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and scoring back-to-back debuts atop the list.
The septet's third English number, "Permission to Dance," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart, becoming the group's fifth song to top the chart.
-----------------
(LEAD) Virus-hit Cheonghae unit to arrive home on aerial tankers
(ATTN: ADDS defense minister's apology, more info in paras 5-7, at bottom)
SEOUL -- All members of South Korea's virus-hit Cheonghae naval unit were to return home from Africa on Tuesday after cutting short their anti-piracy mission following an unprecedented mass outbreak that infected 247, or 82 percent, of the 301-member unit.
Two KC-330 Cygnus multirole aircraft departed from an airport in Africa the previous day, carrying the members of the 34th contingent of the unit, after virus tests confirmed the cluster COVID-19 infection on their 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer.
-----------------
Moon urges gov't support for credit rehabilitation of delinquent borrowers during COVID-19
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in instructed his Cheong Wa Dae team Tuesday to map out measures to support the credit rehabilitation of people with delinquent debts attributable to the COVID-19 crisis.
He made the call during a meeting with his Cheong Wa Dae aides, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
-----------------
(LEAD) court-Optimus CEO
(LEAD) Optimus CEO gets 25 years for massive fraud
(ATTN: ADDS judge's comments in paras 5-7)
SEOUL -- The CEO of the scandal-ridden private equity investment firm, Optimus Asset Management, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for running one of the largest fund fraud schemes in the country's financial history.
The Seoul Central District Court found Kim Jae-hyun guilty of fraud and embezzlement in the fraudulent fund case but imposed a prison term significantly below the life imprisonment sought by prosecutors against Kim.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 3rd day on virus concerns
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their losing streak to a third consecutive session Tuesday, following a U.S. stock plunge that stemmed from concerns that the resurgence in the new coronavirus and its variants may deter economic recovery. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 11.34 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 3,232.7 points.
-----------------
(END)