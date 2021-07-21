Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't orders reexamination of new Jeju airport's environmental effects evaluation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Amid climate change, honey is drying up (Kookmin Daily)
-- JCS had no vaccination plans for five months since dispatch of Cheonghae unit (Donga Ilbo)
-- Commander in Chief Moon scolds military without apology (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Commander in Chief President Moon only scolded without apology (Segye Times)
-- 'Jeonse' prices drop by 100 mln won as lousy regulation is scrapped (Chosun Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 withdrawal: Military defeated in antivirus efforts, not battle (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Amid pandemic, students on two-year diploma courses to graduate only after non-face-to-face classes (Hankyoreh)
-- Frustrating 'ambulance withdrawal' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Jeonse' of Eunma Apartments rapidly increases as regulation on residence disappears (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- World economy faces 'delta shock' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't cranks up nuclear plants to deal with the heat (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Opposition leader unwilling to open Korea up to refugees (Korea Herald)
-- Major heat wave set to roast nation (Korea Times)
(END)