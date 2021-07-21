(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 21)

The bilateral relationship and feeling would likely worsen after the failed visit to Tokyo. The restoration of the tripartite relationship among Korea, the U.S., and Japan also cannot be possible under such environment. Still, the two governments must not give up trying to rebuild trust and relations. Trust cannot be built overnight. Problems should be addressed persistently on working levels so that momentum does not go to waste next time. Both governments must learn a lesson from the latest fallout.

(END)