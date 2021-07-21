China's refined oil supplies to N. Korea hit 11-month high in June: U.N. data
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- China supplied around 10,000 barrels of refined oil to North Korea in June, the largest monthly amount in 11 months, Chinese data provided to the United Nations showed Wednesday.
According to the data on China's implementation of sanctions on North Korea, Beijing shipped a total of 10,725 barrels, or 1,288 tons of refined oil, to Pyongyang last month.
The amount represented the largest monthly shipment since July last year when China supplied 12,479 barrels of refined oil to the North.
Russia, meanwhile, has reported to the U.N. that it had delivered no such oil products to the North from October last year to May. China and Russia are major suppliers of energy to Pyongyang.
During the first half of the year, 23,750 barrels of refined oil were shipped to the North, which is far below the annual import ceiling imposed under a U.N. resolution.
Under the resolution adopted in 2017 following the North's launch of a long-range missile, the U.N. Security Council put the ceiling at 500,000 barrels, which is the equivalent of some 60,000-65,000 tons.
The resolution asks member states to declare the amount of their refined oil shipments to North Korea every month.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)