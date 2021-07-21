19 more members of Cheonghae unit test positive for virus; total at 266
10:46 July 21, 2021
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Nineteen more members of the virus-hit Cheonghae naval unit have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday, raising the confirmed infection cases among the 301-member unit to 266.
According to virus tests conducted on all the members upon their return the previous day, 266, or 88 percent, of those on board have tested positive for COVID-19, while 23 tested negative. Twelve others are undergoing another round of tests to confirm whether they have contracted the virus, according to the ministry.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)