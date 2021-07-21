S. Korea reports over 600 breakthrough infections, 364 of them with Janssen vaccine
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed more than 600 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being administered with the full-dose vaccine regimen here, health authorities said Wednesday.
Of a total of 5.4 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, 647 were breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Of the total, 364 were administered with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine followed by 145 with Pfizer's and 138 with AstraZeneca's, the KDCA said.
The KDCA said similar cases may increase as the country's vaccine rollout revs up, though the proportion of breakthrough cases of the total is extremely low.
The authorities said even after full vaccination, a person can be infected with COVID-19. They also said that those who are classified as breakthrough infection cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
On Wednesday, the country added a fresh high of 1,784 COVID-19 cases, including 1,726 local infections, raising the total caseload to 182,265,
A total of 16.3 million people, or 32 percent of the country's population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, and 6.6 million people have been fully vaccinated, the KDCA said.
