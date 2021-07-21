Hyundai Mipo Dockyard shifts to red in Q2
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 146.9 billion won (US$127.5 million), swinging from a profit of 3.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 192.2 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 12.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.2 percent to 722.6 billion won.
The operating loss was 241 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
