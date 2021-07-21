Go to Contents
16 more USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19

19:16 July 21, 2021

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Sixteen people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Wednesday, amid the fourth wave of the pandemic across the country.

The latest cases -- confirmed between July 15-19 -- raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,101.

Of the newly added cases, Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, and Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul each reported six, while Camp Henry in Daegu confirmed two.

The USFK said those who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated at its designated treatment facilities in Pyeongtaek, adding that it is conducting epidemiological investigations with South Korean health authorities.

This photo taken on July 14, 2021, shows a U.S. military official waiting at a reception center at Incheon International Airport in Incheon. (Yonhap)

