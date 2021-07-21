Go to Contents
SK hynix's acquisition of Intel's NAND biz gets approval from Singapore

19:31 July 21, 2021

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Singapore's antitrust watchdog has approved SK hynix Inc.'s deal to acquire Intel Corp.'s NAND business, the company said Wednesday.

Last October, South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker signed a deal to buy Intel's non-volatile business for US$9 billion, which includes the U.S. firm's solid state drive business and a NAND flash chip plant in Dalian, China. Following the deal, SK hynix had to obtain approval from antitrust regulators in major countries.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore cleared the takeover unconditionally, according to the company.

With the latest approval, SK hynix is only waiting for China's approval. The company earlier received the green light for the deal from the United States, South Korea, Europe, Taiwan, Brazil and Britain.

This photo provided by SK hynix Inc. on Feb. 1, 2021, shows the company's M16 fab in Icheon, south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

