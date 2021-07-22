POSCO Q2 net income up 1710 pct. to 1.81 tln won
10:47 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.81 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), up 1710 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 1194.1 percent on-year to 2.2 trillion won. Sales increased 33.3 percent to 18.29 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
