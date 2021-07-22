Go to Contents
Moon meets Sherman at Cheong Wa Dae

11:51 July 22, 2021

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in met Thursday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at Cheong Wa Dae.

She arrived in Seoul the previous day as part of her regional trip that will also take her to China.

Earlier this week, she visited Tokyo, where she had trilateral talks with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

She also had separate talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong just before meeting with Moon.

President Moon Jae-in (R) and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pose for a commemorative photo during a meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on July 22, 2021, in this photo provided by Moon's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

