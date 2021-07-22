S. Korean professor appointed as member of U.N. committee on public administration
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean professor has been appointed as a member of a U.N. expert committee on public administration for the 2021-2025 period, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Park Soon-ae, professor at Seoul National University's Graduate School of Public Administration, won the appointment to join the 24-member Committee of Experts on Public Administration (CEPA) during a session of the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) this week.
The CEPA, established in 2001 by the ECOSOC, is tasked with supporting the work of the ECOSOC concerning the promotion and development of public administration and governance related to the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
"Her appointment is expected to lead to a strengthening of our country's contributions to the public administration and governance sectors within the international community," the ministry said in a press release.
"Our government plans to help our figures equipped with expertise advance into international organizations," it added.
Previously, Kim Pan-suk, a professor of global public administration at Yonsei University, served on the committee for the 2006-2013 period.
