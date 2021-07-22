Downpour-hit southwestern areas designated as special disaster zones
14:10 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in declared several southwestern areas Thursday as special disaster zones eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.
The areas are Jangheung, Gangjin and Haenam counties in South Jeolla Province, as well as four villages in Jindo County in the province, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They suffered serious damage from four days of torrential rains starting July 5.
