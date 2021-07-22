Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hana Financial Group Q2 net income up 34.2 pct. to 933.3 bln won

15:24 July 22, 2021

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 933.3 billion won (US$811.5 million), up 34.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.28 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 937.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13.8 percent to 7.09 trillion won.

The operating profit was 11.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK