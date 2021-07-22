KB Financial Group Q2 net income up 21.7 pct. to 1.2 tln won
15:44 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.2 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 21.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 1.67 trillion won, up 20.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 14.2 percent to 12.24 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
