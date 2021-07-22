Kia Q2 net profit up 963.2 pct. to 1.34 tln won
15:55 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.34 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 963.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 1.48 trillion won, up 924.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 61.3 percent to 18.33 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
