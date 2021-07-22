Osung Advanced Materials to raise 13.5 bln won via stock sale
15:57 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, JULY 22 (Yonhap) -- Osung Advanced Materials Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 13.5 billion won(US$11.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.27 million common shares at a price of 3,155 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
