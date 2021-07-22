Go to Contents
Moon puts off summer vacation due to pandemic: Cheong Wa Dae

17:13 July 22, 2021

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has postponed his summer vacation in consideration of the COVID-19 crisis, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

He had planned to go on summer vacation in early August but put it off, taking the serious coronavirus situation into account, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity. The official stopped short of speaking about Moon's new vacation schedule.

South Korea is struggling to contain the rapid spread of the virus, especially the delta variant, among its people.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

