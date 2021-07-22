Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon requests Sherman's role in efforts for dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in asked U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to play a proactive role for the resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang, as they met each other at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday.
Moon recalled his summit agreement with President Joe Biden in May to continue joint efforts for the shared goal of completely denuclearizing Korea and establishing permanent peace, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
(2nd LD) Sherman, FM Chung reaffirm efforts to bring N. Korea to dialogue table
SEOUL -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong agreed Thursday to work closely together to bring North Korea back to the denuclearization talks, the foreign ministry said.
The two shared the understanding when Sherman paid a courtesy call on Chung in Seoul earlier in the day. Sherman arrived here Wednesday from Japan, where she had trilateral talks with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Choi Jong-kun and Takeo Mori, respectively.
(3rd LD) Hyundai, Kia deliver strong Q2 performance on base effect, SUV models
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp., South Korea's two biggest carmakers, on Thursday reported strong second-quarter earnings on a base effect and strong sales of their high-end SUVs.
Hyundai's net profit for the three months that ended in June jumped to 1.98 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) from 377.27 billion won in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.
(LEAD) Sweltering heat continues to bake S. Korea
SEOUL -- Unrelenting heat continued in most parts of the country Thursday, with temperatures reaching the upper 30s in some of the hottest areas, the weather agency said.
Heat warnings remained in effect for most of the country, where the average temperature was recorded in the range of 28 C-36 C nationwide, with some southwestern inland cities reaching as high as 38 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Vietnam expresses regrets over cremation of S. Korean resident
SEOUL -- Vietnam has expressed regrets over the recent cremation of a South Korean resident without consent from his family after he died following COVID-19 infection, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The Korean man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City early this month and died while being treated at a hospital. The Vietnamese authorities cremated him without notifying his family or Seoul's diplomatic mission, apparently in line with quarantine rules.
(LEAD) Missing Korean mountaineer's phone signal captured in Chinese territory
SEOUL -- Rescue authorities searching for a South Korean mountaineer who went missing in the Himalayas earlier this week have captured a signal from his satellite phone within the Chinese territory, informed officials here said Thursday.
Kim Hong-bin, who lost all of his fingers to frostbite about 30 years ago, reached the summit of the 8,047-meter-high Broad Peak located in the Karakoram Range on the Pakistani-Chinese border Sunday, ascending all 14 eight-thousanders in the Himalayas for the first time in the world as a disabled person.
(LEAD) Art foundation aims to make NFTs of historic Korean alphabet manuscript
SEOUL -- An art foundation said Thursday it is pushing to create commercial digital tokens of "Hunminjeongeum," an official manuscript describing the principles of the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, and details on its letters and sounds.
The Kansong Art and Culture Foundation, which owns the Haerye edition of the historic document, said it plans to digitalize the document into a limited edition of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and sell them for 100 million won (US$86,800) each. Only 100 of them will be up for sale.
