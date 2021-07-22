GM Korea, labor union reach tentative wage deal
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., and its labor union reached a tentative wage deal on Thursday, one day after its unionized workers went on partial strike for higher pay.
The deal includes an increase of 30,000 won (US$26) in monthly base pay and a one-off bonus of 4.5 million won.
The wage agreement is subject to a vote by union members.
Unionized workers at GM Korea Co. launched a partial strike Wednesday to demand higher wages amid the protracted pandemic.
The union demanded a raise of 99,000 won in monthly base pay and a lump sum payment of over 10 million won in performance-related pay per person and a cash bonus.
South Korea's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. and its labor reached a tentative wage deal Tuesday, averting a strike for the third consecutive year.
