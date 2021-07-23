Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Defense ministry launches 'self-audit' into mass infections in Cheonghae unit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Mankind's first experiment against COVID-19, Tokyo Olympics to begin today (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moms roll up sleeves in appeal to stop KCTU rally (Donga Ilbo)
-- No spectators, no attention, gloomiest Olympics ever (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't forecasts rebound in birthrate, U.S. think tank sees it as impossible (Segye Times)
-- Cheonghae unit member says crews simply endured while spewing up bloody sputum, they were abandoned by country (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Members with bloody sputum cry for help, Munmu the Great was like hell' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Olympics that have never been experienced will begin (Hankyoreh)
-- Walking on tight rope, Olympics that have never been experienced before will begin (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. State Department says businesses in Korea run risk of being jailed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- War of giving away money begins with pledges on distributing universal basic income (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Parole in the works for Samsung's Lee, according to sources (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tokyo Olympics kick off in the shadow of COVID-19 (Korea Herald)
-- Raging pandemic saps Olympics vibe (Korea Times)
