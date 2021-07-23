(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 23)

It is necessary to speed up the trial process for those indicted for manipulating public opinion, particularly in cases related to elections. In Kim's case, he has already served two-thirds of his four-year term as governor, hiding behind the legal principle that one is innocent until proven guilty. Even law-breaking elected post holders can manage to serve out their term because of time-consuming trials. The authorities should also make use of advanced technology to fight against these increasingly sophisticated manipulators of public opinion.

