(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 23)

While visiting Gwangju on July 17, he noted how the southern city had stayed the same over the last 18 years as if to suggest the city had been neglected in public policies and spending for development. In Daegu, he criticized the past ruling party spokesperson's remark about locking out the city during the first wave of Covid-19 originating from the third largest city in Korea last year. Yoon attempted to sympathize with Daegu people who would have been angered by the "crazy remarks" from the spokesman. "If it had been other regions, an uprising could have taken place," he said. The coarse and exaggerated tone cannot be appropriate for someone who was the head of prosecution under the Moon government.