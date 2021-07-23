(LEAD) 18 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with additional cases)
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Twelve people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus across the country, while another six were confirmed to have contracted the virus upon their arrival here, the U.S. military said.
Eight service members at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul; one at Camp Carroll in the southeastern city of Daegu; one each at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of the capital, and the nearby Osan Air Base; and a family member of a Department of Defense official at K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, were found to have contracted the virus Tuesday and Wednesday after developing symptoms or coming into contact with infected individuals, according to USFK.
Earlier, USFK also said five American service members and a civilian worker have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival here from the United States.
One of the service members arrived at Osan Air Base on a U.S. government chartered flight, and four service members and a civilian affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, 40 km west of Seoul, earlier this month.
One of them tested positive on the first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, the other on a subsequent test during quarantine and the remaining four on their final test required to exit quarantine, the USFK said Thursday.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,119, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the U.S.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)