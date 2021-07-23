Go to Contents
Cheong Wa Dae extends press center closure for two weeks

11:36 July 23, 2021

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Friday its Chunchugwan press center will remain closed for two more weeks in line with extended social distancing restrictions against COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the government announced the extension of the highest level of regulations by two weeks in Seoul and nearby regions amid no tangible progress in efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Chunchugwan has been shut temporarily since July 12.

It is the first time that the facility has closed as a precautionary measure against infectious diseases since its establishment in 1990.

A health worker disinfects the Chunchugwan press room of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, in this file photo taken July 11, 2021. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

