Hyundai Engineering & Construction Q2 net profit up 22.3 pct. to 84.9 bln won
13:52 July 23, 2021
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 84.9 billion won (US$73.8 million), up 22.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 141 billion won, down 8.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3.5 percent to 4.38 trillion won.
The operating profit was 36.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
