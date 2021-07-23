Go to Contents
Recommended #KSOE #LNG

Korea Shipbuilding wins combined 1.56 tln-won orders for 7 LNG carriers

14:25 July 23, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has signed orders worth a combined 1.56 trillion won (US$ 1.4 billion) to build seven LNG carriers.

A 678 billion-won deal with an Asian company calls for Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to construct three LNG carriers by the end of 2024, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate, Hyundai Heavy Industries. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., another unit of KSOE, has obtained a 462.7 billion-won deal with a European company to build two LNG carriers by the end of March 2024.

Hyundai Samho also struck a 420.7 billion-won deal with a Liberian company to construct two LNG carriers.

KSOE is a holding company of three shipbuilders: Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Samho and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. With the latest orders, KSOE has obtained orders for 176 ships and two offshore plants worth a combined $16.8 billion so far this year, which take up 113 percent of its annual order target worth $14.9 billion.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

