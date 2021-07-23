Hyundai Mobis Q2 net profit up 185.3 pct. to 669.6 bln won
14:22 July 23, 2021
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 669.6 billion won (US$581.9 million), up 185.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 234 percent on-year to 563.6 billion won. Sales increased 36.5 percent to 10.28 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
