(LEAD) Hyundai Mobis Q2 net soars on robust sales of key auto parts

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Friday its second-quarter net profit nearly tripled from a year earlier on increased sales of key components.
Net profit for the April-June quarter soared to 669.6 billion won (US$582 million) from 234.7 billion won in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
"Increased sales of high-margin components for sport utility and environment-friendly vehicles gave a boost to the quarterly bottom line," it said.
Operating profit also jumped to 563.6 billion won in the second quarter from 168.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 37 percent to 10.29 trillion won from 7.54 trillion won during the same period.
Hyundai Mobis aims to win $2.87 billion worth of overseas orders for the year, which is 63 percent higher than the $1.76 billion deals achieved last year.
In the first six months, it achieved $678 million worth of overseas orders.
The company expects its bottom line to improve further this year, as it has begun supplying core components for Hyundai Motor Group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP).
In April, Hyundai Motor Co. launched the IONIQ 5 all-electric model equipped with the platform in the domestic market.
Hyundai Mobis earns 90 percent of its overall sales from deals with affiliates Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp.
