(LEAD) Hyundai honorary chairman inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Chung Mong-koo, honorary chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, became the first Korean inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame at the 2020/2021 induction and awards event, the company said Friday.
The South Korean automotive group's chairman, Chung Euisun, attended the event held at the ICON Convention Center in Detroit on July 22 on behalf of his 83-year-old father, Hyundai said in a statement.
"My father continued the legacy of my grandfather Chung Ju-yung, who founded Hyundai. He expanded the Group's presence globally and continued to pursue excellence in quality. He made the Group something that employees and customers can all be proud of," the chairman said.
Hyundai Motor Group will continue to strive for excellence, challenge convention and lead the evolution of smart mobility, he said.
The honorary chairman was recognized for his role in transforming what was once a mass-market brand into a quality and future mobility-focused carmaker in the past decades, the statement said.
In recent years, the group has increased investments in partnerships with overseas companies with advanced technologies in future mobility solutions, while expanding investments in overseas manufacturing facilities.
Its key affiliates, Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., have a combined 15 domestic plants and a total of 13 overseas plants. The plants' overall capacity reaches 9.34 million units.
The Automotive Hall of Fame was established in 1939 to honor notable business leaders who have contributed significantly to the advancement of the automotive industry and mobility.
