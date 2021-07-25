Speculations swirl over potential amnesty for ex-President Park, Samsung heir Lee

On Tuesday, Park was hospitalized at a non-correctional commercial hospital in southern Seoul to treat several chronic illnesses. Her hospitalization, the second so far this year, could be taken into consideration by Moon in deliberating on whether or not to pardon his predecessor. As for former President Lee, the general consensus suggests that he is likely to be excluded from pardon deliberations this time around. Meanwhile, rumors have swirled that Samsung heir apparent Lee has been included in a justice ministry list of inmates subject to preliminary reviews for parole.