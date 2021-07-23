Hyundai Engineering & Construction to raise 99 bln won via stock sale
15:12 July 23, 2021
SEOUL, JULY 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 99 billion won(US$86 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 2 million preferred shares at a price of 114,500 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
